Badgers fall to Stanford in NCAA Volleyball title game

Wisconsin’s bid for its first NCAA women’s volleyball championship ended in the title game on Saturday night in Pittsburgh. The Badgers were swept by defending NCAA Champion Stanford at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The fourth-seeded Badgers were playing in their third title game and first since 2013. They fell 25-17 in the first game and never recovered, dropping games two and three 25-17 and 25-20. Stanford (30-4) clinched its third national championship in four years and ninth overall.

The Badgers won the Big Ten regular season title and finished the season with a 27-7 record.