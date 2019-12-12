Badgers lose physical battle in road loss to Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers committed 14 turnovers and allowed 14 offensive rebounds, falling to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 72-65 in Big Ten action on Wednesday night.

Rutgers held a 22-10 edge in points off turnovers and 23-5 edge in second-chance points.

The Badgers started Big Ten play with a 20-point win over Indiana last Saturday, but they couldn’t keep that momentum going on the road. Wisconsin is now 0-5 on the road this season. They’re 5-5 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten.

Rutgers (7-3, 1-1) improved to 7-0 at home. Geo Baker hit 9 of 18 shots from the floor and finished with 22 points.

Kobe King had 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting to lead the Badgers. Trevor Anderson added 11. King had 24 points to lead the Badgers in the Big Ten opener against Indiana. But Wisconsin’s leading scorer, Nate Reuvers, hit just 2 of 8 shots and finished with six points.

The Badgers fell behind 9-0 to start but battled their way back and took a 1-point halftime lead. Rutgers jumped back in front in the second half and never trailed the rest of the way.

The Badgers are off until a week from Saturday against UW-Milwaukee at the Kohl Center. The Badgers will get transfer Micah Potter back for that game, his first game action as a Badger.