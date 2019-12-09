Brewers re-sign Claudio to 1-year deal

After non-tendering reliever Alex Claudio last week instead of going to arbitration, the Brewers signed the left-hander to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.75 million.

Claudio was projected to earn $2.2 million in arbitration, which means the Brewers saved around $450,000 by going the non-tender rout and then bringing him back for more of a club friendly deal.

Claudio was used mostly against lefties last season, appearing in 83 games but pitching just 62 innings. He allowed 57 hits and 24 walks while striking out 44, finishing 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and a 1.306 WHIP.

This coming season, a rule change goes into affect forcing relievers to face a minimum of three hitters if an inning is still in progress. That would force Claudio to face right handed hitters as well.

The Brewers also claimed utility infielder Ronny Rodriguez off waivers from the Detroit Tigers. He hit .221 in 84 games with 14 home runs and 43 RBI.

The moves leave the Brewers with 34 players on their 40-man roster as the Winter Baseball Meetings continue in San Diego.