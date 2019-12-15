Brewers sign Anderson to free agent deal

The Milwaukee Brewers signed left-handed free agent pitcher Brett Anderson to a one-year deal on Friday.

Anderson becomes the second starting free agent addition this offseason after adding Josh Lindblom to the roster after a stay in the Korean Baseball Organization.

Anderson went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts for the Oakland A’s last season.

The Brewers now have a starting rotation of Brandon Woodruff, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer, Anderson and Lindblom, barring any further moves during the offseason.

Anderson has had his share of health issues. He had Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in 2011 and procedures to repair a herniated disc in 2014 and bulging disc in 2016. The Brewers are hoping Anderson has another year in him like last season in Oakland.