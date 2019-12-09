Broxton returns to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers added to their outfield depth by signing Keon Broxton to a minor league deal with an invitation to major-league spring training.

Broxton played three seasons for the Brewers before being traded to the New York Mets in January 2019. In 269 games with the Brewers, Broxton batted .222 with 33 homers, 79 RBI and 49 stolen bases.

Broxton played in 34 games with the Mets last season before trading him to the Baltimore Orioles. He was waived in late July and signed and signed by the Seattle Mariners.

Broxton had 228 plate appearances for the three teams combined, hitting just .167 with six homers, 16 RBI and 104 strikeouts.

Guerra signs with Diamondbacks

Veteran right-handed pitcher Junior Guerra, who was non-tendered by the Brewers, agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks worth $2.55 million with a club option for 2021.

Guerra went 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in a career-high 72 appearances for the Brewers last season. Overall, Guerra went 25-21 with a 3.78 ERA in 144 appearances with the Brewers, including 60 starts.

Simmons elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Ted Simmons was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday. He joins former union leader Marvin Miller.

Simmons was an eight-time all-star during a 21-year career. He hit .285 with 248 homers and 1,389 RBI for St. Louis, Milwaukee and Atlanta.