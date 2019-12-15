Bucks extend win streak to 18, minus Bledsoe

Playing without starting point guard Eric Bledsoe, the Milwaukee Bucks still extended their winning streak to 18 games, knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108 on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum.

The 18-straight wins is the second longest win streak in Bucks franchise history. The 1970-71 team ran off 20 straight wins.

Bledsoe will miss at least two weeks with a right fibula avulsion fractur

Middleton really heated up in the second quarter, scoring 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting. He had an assist to Antetokounmpo and also knocked down a three-pointer during a 10-3 run that give Milwaukee a 50-42 lead.

Middleton also had a mid-range jumper and another three-pointer in the final two minutes of the second quarter as the Bucks took a 69-51 advantage into the locker room.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 29 points, Khris Middleton added 24 points and Dante DiVincenzo, who started in place of Bledsoe, added 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Bucks host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

