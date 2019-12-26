Bucks have no answer for Embiid in loss to Sixers

The Milwaukee Bucks found nothing but a lump of coal in their stockings after a 121-109 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia on Christmas Day.

Philadelphia led by as many as 29 points and held Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in check for the most part, holding him to 18 points. Giannis did pull down 14 rebounds and dish out seven assists in the loss. But he hit just 8 of 27 from the field, including an 0-for-7 mark beyond the three point line.

The Bucks had little answer for Sixers big man Joel Embiid, who poured in 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Embiid hit 3-of-5 from three-point range in the first half to bring his overall total to 23 points at halftime.

The Bucks did make it interesting late as Khris Middleton caught fire. He hit five of his seven fourth quarter shots, to finish with 13 in the quarter and 31 points for the game.

The 76ers (23-10) have won three straight now. The Bucks (27-5) still own the best record in the NBA with the Lakers losing to the Clippers later in the day.

It’s on to Atlanta for the Bucks, who will face the Hawks on Friday night.