Bucks knock off Lakers in battle of the NBA’s best

The Milwaukee Bucks jumped out to an early lead, led by 19 at halftime and went on to knock off the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and made a career high five three pointers. George Hill poured in 21 points off the bench for the Bucks.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lakers. Lebron James added 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, but the Lakers lost their second straight, falling to 24-5.

The Bucks are 25-4, which is the best record in the NBA.

Milwaukee is off today and will travel to New York to face the Knicks on Saturday night.