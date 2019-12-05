Bucks pull away from Detroit for 13th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks winning streak now stands at 13-games. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and pulled down 9 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 127-103 win over the Pistons in Detroit on Tuesday night.

Khris Middleton added 17 points for the Bucks, which improved to 10-2 on the road and 19-3 overall this season.

Andre Drummond had 23 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Pistons, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Detroit fell to 8-14. Langston Galloway added 20 points off the bench for the Pistons.

The game was physical and chippy, leading to a number of technical fouls on both sides. The Bucks only put up with so much of it before putting their head down and separating themselves from the Pistons on the scoreboard.

The Bucks are now 2-0 against the Pistons this season. They return home to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at Fiserv Forum.