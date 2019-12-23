Bucks roll past Indiana

The Milwaukee Bucks started slow but came around in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for a 117-89 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of a triple-double. Wes Matthews led the way with 19 points, while Brook Lopez and George Hill added 17 points each.

The Bucks hit 15 of their 44 three-point attempts and won for the 21st time in their last 22 games.

Domantas Sabonis had 19 points to lead the Pacers. Doug McDermott came off the bench to score 15 points, but the Pacers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

Former Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon struggled and finished with 10 points on five of 19 shooting to go along with 10 assists.

The Bucks return to action on Christmas Day at Philadelphia against the 76ers.