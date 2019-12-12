Bucks run win streak to 16

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to 16-straight games, knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans 127-112 at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

The Bucks played without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined with a sore quad. They didn’t need him.

Eric Bledsoe scored a team-high 29 points and Khris Middleton added 24 for the Bucks.

J.J. Redick had a game-high 31 points for New Orleans. Brandon Ingram added a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Panthers fell to 6-19 with their 10th straight loss.

The Bucks are back in action on Friday night, in Memphis against the Grizzlies.