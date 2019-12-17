Bucks win streak ends at 18 (AUDIO)

The Dallas Mavericks put an end to the Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-game winning streak with a 120-116 victory on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 26 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots. Seth Curry had 26 points off the bench, as Dallas improved to 7-2 in their last nine games. The Mavericks played without their top player, Luka Doncic, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 48 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Bucks, who lost for the first time since November 8th. Kyle Korver hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 off the bench.

Ersan Ilyasova (11 points) and George Hill (10 points) were the other Bucks in double figures.

The Mavericks hit 6 of their first 10 three pointers and made 16 of 41 overall for the game.

The Bucks were going to lose sometime and that time was Monday night as the Bucks struggled to shoot the ball overall. The Bucks shot 41.9% from the field and made just 26.8% (11-of-41) from distance.

Milwaukee gets a couple of days off and returns to the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

