Candidates set for 7th CD primary

The special election for the 7th Congressional District will have a primary on both sides. Two Democrats and two Republicans have both qualified to run in the election coming next year. Republican state senator Tom Tiffany will face Jason Church, a veteran and aide to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

On the Democrats side, Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker will face businessman Lawrence Dale. Dale was living in Michigan when he announced his run, but now lists a PO box in Eagle River as his address. The primary is set for February 18.

Republican Sean Duffy resigned from the seat earlier this year.