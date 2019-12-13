Congressman Gallagher seeks blacklisting for Chinese tech company Huawei

A new defense spending bill is set for debate, and Congressman Mike Gallagher says a provision he authored will help protect the future of the Internet.

The bill would put tech company Huawei on a government blacklist.

“We’ve restricted the ability of our companies to do business with the telecommunications company, because it is an appendage of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Gallagher says Huawei has been trying to position itself against US firms.

“In a bid to dominate the future of the internet, the future of 5G. We have to stand up to that. This is actually an area of bipartisan support.”

That bill also creates a new Space Force arm of the US Military, extends a pay raise to enlisted personnel, and limits the military’s use of PFAS.