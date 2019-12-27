Crosby has been spot on since debacle in Detroit (AUDIO)

The last time Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby kicked in Detroit, he missed four field goals and an extra point. Perhaps the kick he remembers the most is his last.

With eight seconds left to play in what turned out to be a 31-23 loss, Packers coach Mike McCarthy called a timeout to get his kicker on the field for another shot. Crosby drilled the 41-yard field goal, leaving the game with something positive in his memory bank.

The rest of that season, Crosby only missed two more field goals in 11 games. So far this year, Crosby is 19 for 20 in field goals (95%) and 38 of 39 on extra points, not missing until Monday night’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Since that day at Ford Field, Crosby is 38 for 41 on field goals (92.7%) and 64 of 65 (98.5%) on extra points.

AUDIO: Crosby on last year’s nightmare performance in Detroit :16

AUDIO: Crosby said he just goes to work every day to do his best :22

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers on Crosby bouncing back from that game in Detroit :15