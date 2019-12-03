Elections Commission requests guidance on voter mailings

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted to ask lawmakers to clarify procedures for mailings to voters who may have moved. Those who don’t respond could be removed from the voting rolls.

Monday’s action comes after the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty challenged the legality of the commission’s decision to give those voters up to 24 months to respond before being pulled from the rolls. WILL in its filing argued the move violates a state statute requiring a voters’ registration to be changed to inactive if they do not respond to the mailing “within 30 days of the date the notice is mailed.”

WILL argues that lawmakers intended to remove inactive voters from the rolls promptly. Others say speeding up the response-time amounts to a purge of legal voters.