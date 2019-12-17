Enbridge buying land for new Line 5 pipeline

Enbridge Energy has begun buying land, as it prepares to reroute its Line 5 pipeline around a northern Wisconsin reservation. The Ashland Daily Press reports Enbridge has opened an office in Ashland for staff members involved in relocating the line.

A company spokeswoman said Enbridge has purchased “a couple” properties in Ashland County, but declined to provide details.

The Bad River tribe has refused to renew leases with Enbridge for a portion of the pipeline on tribal lands, and has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force its removal because the tribe fears the line poses an environmental threat.