Evers asks Joint Finance Committee to sign off on homelessness funding

Democrats are again asking the legislative Joint Finance Committee for money to fight homelessness. Governor Tony Evers is seeking $3.5 million to fund programs that were called for through his statewide action plan on homelessness.

That includes money for housing grants, homeless shelters and caseworkers to help those without houses get help they need. That request was sent in November, and Evers said he would have liked a chance to get a hearing before the winter set in.

Evers on Monday sent a letter to the two co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee, Representative John Nygren, (R-Marinette) and Senator Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), requesting that the budget panel meet Thursday to bypass the Legislature and release funds set aside in the state budget for homelessness initiatives.

Homelessness affects thousands in our state, including kids and families. With the cold winter months already here, we cannot delay on addressing homelessness. The funds are already allocated for this purpose with bipartisan support. Let’s get this done. https://t.co/344NIzA5r4 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 16, 2019

Democratic members of JFC also sent a letter to the co-chairs, requesting the same action. “There’s absolutely no reason in the world why they should be putting partisan politics ahead of the issue of homelessness,” said Senator Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point.)