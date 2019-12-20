Evers denies Dassey pardon

Governor Tony Evers has declined to pardon Brendan Dassey, or commute his sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

In a letter to Dassey and his attorneys, the governor’s office and pardon advisory board told Dassey that they can’t consider his application because it doesn’t meet one or more eligibility conditions. Those conditions include being out of prison for at least five years, and not being a registered sex offender.

A jury convicted Dassey of the 2005 murder of Halbach. He was sentenced to life in prison, and he’s not eligible for parole for 29 years. Dassey’s story was portrayed in a controversial 2015 Netflix series, “Making a Murderer.”

The U.S. Supreme Court in June of 2018 declined to hear Dassey’s latest appeal.