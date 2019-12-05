Evers releases emails to Journal Sentinel

Governor Tony Evers has released a day’s worth of his emails. After initially claiming that state law prohibited him from doing so, the Democratic governor fulfilled an open records request by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for all emails he sent and received on November 12.

The three emails he provided were copies of two press releases and his daily schedule.

Evers released them after denying a similar request in October from a reporter with WITI-TV, because he said that request was not limited to a specific subject. He’d been criticized by advocates for government transparency.