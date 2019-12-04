Evers requests date for State of the State

Governor Tony Evers has proposed three possible dates in January for his State of the State address. In a letter to Senate President Roger Roth and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Evers requested a joint session of the legislature at 7pm on either: Monday the 13th, Tuesday the 21st or Wednesday the 23rd. \

The session calendar has January 14th through 23rd set aside as a floor period.

A Vos spokeswoman said discussions were ongoing with the Senate “as to when the legislative leaders will be inviting the governor to a joint session” for the speech, according to WisPolitics.