Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Evers requests date for State of the State

Evers requests date for State of the State

By

Governor Tony Evers has proposed three possible dates in January for his State of the State address. In a letter to Senate President Roger Roth and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Evers requested a joint session of the legislature at 7pm on either: Monday the 13th, Tuesday the 21st or Wednesday the 23rd. \

The session calendar has January 14th through 23rd set aside as a floor period.

A Vos spokeswoman said discussions were ongoing with the Senate “as to when the legislative leaders will be inviting the governor to a joint session” for the speech, according to WisPolitics.