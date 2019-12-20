Fitzgerald says property tax cut is legislative priority

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Friday he’d like to address property taxes in the remainder of the current legislative session.

“I’m not saying everybody’s property tax bill went up, but it sounds like a number of people have experienced that already with the tax bill that they just received in the mailbox.”

In a year-end press conference at the Capitol, the Juneau Republican said state revenue projections lead him to believe that a property tax cut might be possible.

“We probably are going to have some new numbers that are going to increase what’s available. I would prefer to see that used to lower the property tax bill in Wisconsin.”

Fitzgerald also said there may not be Senate support for a package to address homelessness, and he also reiterated his opposition to medical marijuana.