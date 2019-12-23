Wisconsin Radio Network

Johnson calls impeachment articles ‘pretty thin gruel’

Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator doesn’t think much of the House-passed articles of impeachment against President Trump. “The case is . . . pretty thin gruel from my standpoint,” Senator Ron Johnson said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning news show. “I don’t see anything impeachable in that.”

Johnson also said he thinks it’s “bizarre” that Speaker Nancy Pelosi rushed the House vote on impeachment, but is now seemingly no hurry to release it to the Senate. “I don’t think the Senate should make the case that the House should’ve made,” Johnson said.