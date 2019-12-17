Kumerow could see more opportunities with Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow has caught just 11 passes on 18 targets this season. But those 11 receptions have added up to 212 yards. That’s a 19.3 yard per catch average which ranks number one on the team.

Kumerow makes big plays. His latest came Sunday on a 49-yard catch and run. It eventually led to a Aaron Jones touchdown run.

With other receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison) struggling at times, coach Matt LaFleur was asked Monday what is it going to take to get Kumerow involved more.

“We have to make sure we get him on the field,” LaFleur said. “So I think you’ll see more of him as we move forward.”

Allison has struggled with dropped passes, including one on the Packers opening drive on Sunday against Chicago. But LaFleur said Allison has found other ways to be valuable to the offense, especially as a blocker.

But LaFleur acknowledged Allison’s struggles.

“It’s no secret,” LaFleur said, “G-Mo has had a couple drops. I think the one (against the Bears), that was not an easy catch. I’ve seen him make it before, so I know he can do it.”

Valdes-Scantling is a mess right now. He dropped a long pass down the middle from Rodgers on the first play from scrimmage for the Packers. After that drop, MVS played just six more snaps and wasn’t targeted once.

Valdes-Scantling has just two catches for 11 yards in the last six games.

So look for Kumerow to get more opportunities when the Packers face the Vikings on Monday night.