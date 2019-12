A lucky pup is recovering, after been tossed from a moving car in Madison.

The 2-month-old puppy, now named Kringle, is recovering with a foster family after having a leg amputated. The pup was rushed to UW Veterinary Care by a person who saw him thrown from the car in South Madison.

UW vets determined his right front leg was broken so severely that amputation was the best option.

Dane County Humane Society spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot says Kringle will be available for adoption after recovering.