Madison school district names superintendent finalists

The Madison Metropolitan School District has named three finalists in its search for a new superintendent. All three are from outside of Wisconsin, and are people of color.

Matthew Gutierrez is superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas. Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard is an assistant professor of educational leadership at the College of St. Rose in Albany, New York and was previously superintendent of schools in Albany. George Eric Thomas is deputy superintendent and chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education.

Thirty-one people applied for the position left open when Jennifer Cheatham announced in May that she was leaving for a position at Harvard University.

With an enrollment of approximately 25,000 students in 46 schools, MMSD is the second largest school district in Wisconsin behind the Milwaukee school district.