Madison student struck by ‘possible pellet from gun’

The Madison Metropolitan School District is looking into what’s being called an incident with a possible pellet gun on a Badger Bus route Tuesday. The principal of Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Dr. Tequila Kurth, sent out a letter to parents informing them of what occurred.

Kurth said a student who was getting off the bus was struck by what “may have been a pellet fired from what, based on the description, may be a pellet gun.” She said the family of the student who was hit called the school after it happened.

The school said while it’s not believed the student meant to hurt anyone, the incident is being taken seriously. The Madison Police Department was contacted.

WIBA