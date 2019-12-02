Marquette Earns 9th straight NCAA Volleyball berth

The Marquette women’s volleyball team has earned a ninth consecutive berth to the NCAA Volleyball Championships.

The Golden Eagles (27-5) will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana and will face Dayton (22-8) in Friday’s opening round. No. 16 Purdue will face Wright State in the other opening round match-up with the winners advancing to the second round on Saturday.

Marquette is one of three Big East programs to advance to the NCAA Tournament this season, joining regular season champion Creighton and St. John’s, which earned the league’s automatic bid after winning the 2019 conference tournament.