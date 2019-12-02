Marquette falls to Maryland in Orlando Invitational

After scoring 91 points in the first two games of the Orlando Invitational, Marquette’s Markus Howard scored just six points on 1 of 12 shooting as the Golden Eagles fell to the Maryland Terrapins 84-63 in the tournament’s championship game on Sunday.

Brendan Bailey scored 27 points and senior forward Sacar Anim added 21 for the Golden Eagles. Bailey finished 7 of 12 from three-point distance.

Senior guard Anthony Cowan led Maryland with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Maryland improved to 8-0 with the win, while the Golden Eagles fell to 5-2.