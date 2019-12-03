Officer and student injured in shooting at Oshkosh West High School

There’s been a second school shooting in two days at a Wisconsin high school. Oshkosh police are confirming that an armed student and a school resource officer were injured Tuesday morning, after the officer confronted the student at Oshkosh West High School, which is on lock down.



The incident comes one day after an armed student was shot at Waukesha South High School. Parents are being reunited with their kids at Perry Tipler Middle School.

