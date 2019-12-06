Onedia Nation will show video at Lambeau on Sunday

Wisconsin’s Onedia Nation will have a message for football fans this weekend in Green Bay. The Packers host Washington Sunday, and a video highlighting the Oneida will be shown on Lambeau Field’s Jumbotron.

🧠 A Good Mind ❤️ A Good Heart 🔥 A Strong Fire “Oneida Defines Who We Are” pic.twitter.com/vqVsezfGdu — Oneida Nation (@OneidaNationWI) December 4, 2019

Outside the stadium, protests will take place against Washington’s name and logo, seen as offensive by natives and non-natives alike. Onedia Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster said the video is a chance to educate people about who the Oneida are, not just what they’re against.