Oshkosh teen charged with stabbing officer with BBQ fork

Prosecutors say a 16-year-old Oshkosh boy stabbed a school police officer at Oshkosh West High School with a two-pronged barbecue fork. Grant Fuhrman is charged with attempted murder in Winnebago County. A court commissioner set Fuhrman’s bond at $1 million during a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Fuhrman admitted to attacking Officer Michael Wissink, in Wissink’s office, last Tuesday morning. They say the teen wanted to get Wissink’s gun, and started planning the stabbing the night before.

He’s accused of trying to distract Wissink, by asking the officer to look up his fine for shooting at cars with a BB gun earlier this year. Wissink told investigators he was at a computer, with Fuhrman behind him, when Fuhrman started stabbing him in the neck, head, and shoulder area.

Prosecutors say Wissink shot Fuhrman once, and also accidentally shot himself in the forearm.

Wissink was released from ThedaCare’s Neenah hospital on Monday.

Prosecutors say Fuhrman also posted a picture on Snapchat around 2 a.m. last Tuesday, with the message “Today’s the Day.” It also had an emoji of a smiling face, with devil horns.

