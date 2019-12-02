Packers rebound to beat Giants in New York

Aaron Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 31-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Rodgers completed 21 of 33 for 243 yards with rain, sleet and eventually heavy snow falling.

Rodgers hit Davante Adams on touchdown passes of 8 and 17 yards, Allen Lazard for 37 yards and veteran Marcedes Lewis on a short 1-yard touchdown pass.

The Packers also intercepted rookie Daniel Jones three times, winning the turnover battle 3-0.

The loss sent the Giants (2-10) to their eighth straight loss, their worst losing streak in 15 years.

The Packers scored the first three times they had the ball, with the first two drives ending on touchdown passes by Rodgers.

Allen Lazard had three receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers struggled to run the ball, finishing with 79 yards on 26 carries. Jamaal Williams led the way with 41 yards on 10 carries. Aaron Jones had just 18 yards on 11 carries.

Neither team recorded a quarterback sack, but the Packers put enough pressure on Daniel Jones to force the three interceptions.

The Packers improved to 9-3 and will host the Washington Redskins on Sunday at Lambeau Field.