Packers winning ugly over the Redskins

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and held on for a 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries. Jones also led the Packers in receiving with six receptions for 58 yards and totaled 192 all-purpose yards on the day. Jones touchdown is his 15th of the season, his 12th rushing touchdown. His 100-yard rushing day is his third of the season.

Aaron Rodgers finished 18-of-28 for 195 yards and a touchdown to tight end Robert Tonyan.

The Packers (10-3) remain atop the NFC North, a game better than the Minnesota Vikings, who scored a 20-7 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark. running for 76 yards and a touchdown for Washington (3-10), which was eliminated from playoff contention. Peterson has 14,036 yards in a 13-year career. Curtis Martin is fifth all-time with 14,101 yards.

Dwayne Haskins completed 16-of-27 for 170 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

After the first quarter, the Packers managed only a pair of field goals the rest of the way.

The Packers currently hold down the second-seed in the NFC playoff picture, but if they play like they did Sunday, a post-season run won’t last long. They still have three weeks to find their rhythm on offense. But will that be enough time, or will it even happen at all this season?

The Packers will tell you that for the time being, winning is the only thing that matters. The Packers keep finding ways and as Aaron Rodgers said after the game, he’ll take winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl.

The Packers finish the season with three games against the NFC North. They went 3-0 against division foes to start the season. Now they’ll try to add to that, starting with their final regular season home game against the Chicago Bears (7-6) on Sunday. Chicago is still in the playoff picture and will have plenty to play for when they come to Lambeau Field on Sunday (noon).