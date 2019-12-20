Wisconsin Radio Network

Pocan a no as House passes USMCA

Support by Wisconsin’s House delegation for a reworked NAFTA was almost — but not quite — unanimous. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement passed the House Thursday on an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 385-41. Among those 41 nays, Democrats Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – and congressman Mark Pocan of Wisconsin.

Rep. Mark Pocan (WRN image)

In a statement, Pocan said “though this new deal is a definitive improvement from NAFTA, I cannot be confident that this trade deal would correct its core flaws that led to the outsourcing of hundreds of thousands of American jobs, as well as serious environmental concerns.”

In a tweet, Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind said “This deal is a great example of what can be accomplished when people work across the aisle to get things done and should serve as the template for all future trade agreement negotiations.”

The USMCA now goes to the Senate for ratification.