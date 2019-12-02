Pocan sees ’75 to 80% chance’ House will move on impeachment before year’s end

While former Governor Scott Walker has compared impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump to 2012 efforts to recall him. Congressman Mark Pocan said Monday that’s not an apt comparison.

“Scott Walker never broke the law, that I remember. This one’s pretty clear. You’ve got a president who had a motive, there’s a crime, there’s a confession, and there’s evidence. That’s quite different than we ever had with Scott Walker.We thought Scott Walker abused his power.”

The 2nd District Democrat said there’s no doubt about President Donald Trump’s intentions regarding a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine. “He clearly said he was holding back anything until they at least announced an investigation. That part is crystal clear.”

Pocan said a House vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump could come very soon. “I can’t say definitively. If I had to give it a percent, I would give it a 75 to 80 percent chance of likelihood that we’ll see a vote this year.”

Pocan also said “it’s kind of sad” watching some Republicans trying to pin election hacking on Ukraine, even though all intelligence reports point to Russia “It’s a puzzling time you know, when people don’t put country before party. And I see too much of that right now.”

Pocan said the House of Representatives and the Trump administration could be close to an agreement on the USMCA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, but that the While House rather than House Democrats have been “slow walking” the negotiation process.