Rally big news: Trump in MKE January 14

President Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin in a little over two weeks. He’ll host a Make America Great Rally on Tuesday, January 14 in one of the state’s Democratic stronghold.

“President Trump has delivered for Wisconsin creating 37,400 new jobs, including 4,900 new manufacturing jobs and 13,800 new construction jobs,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump looks forward to returning to the Badger State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'”

The rally at UW Milwaukee’s Panther Arena will take place just blocks from Fiserv Forum, where the the Democratic National Convention will be held in July.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement that “Trump has caused irreversible damage to countless Wisconsinites. As the 2020 election approaches, people know they can’t afford four more years of this president.”

Just before Christmas, leaked audio from Trump’s campaign lawyer revealed how terrified Trump is of losing Wisconsin. No wonder he’s coming. We’ll be ready. Breaking: Trump to host campaign rally January 14 at Milwaukee’s UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena https://t.co/FkEDvTLwnU — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) December 30, 2019

In 2016, Trump become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since Ronald Reagan 1984, eking out a narrow 22,748 vote victory over Hillary Clinton.