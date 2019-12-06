Report finds Wisconsin led states in cuts to pollution prevention

Wisconsin cut more support from pollution control programs than any other state over the last decade. State spending for pollution control programs within the Department of Natural Resources was reduced by 36 percent from 2008 to 2018, according to a report from The Environmental Integrity Project, an advocacy group based in Washington D.C.

Our new report, “The Thin Green Line: Cuts to State Pollution Control Agencies Threaten Public Health,” found that during decade of cuts at EPA, 30 states also reduced funding at their environmental agencies. https://t.co/b8hsHK6CBf pic.twitter.com/zxDSZ09RjZ — Environmental Integrity Project (@EnviroIntegrity) December 6, 2019

Other states have also made significant reductions, while federal funding for science and pollution programs within the Environmental Protection Agency was also been reduced by 16 percent over that past decade. The decline in funding in Wisconsin correlates with former Republican Governor Scott Walker’s time in office.