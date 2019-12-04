Seven Badger players earn Big Ten honors

The Wisconsin Badgers had six members of their defensive unit named all-Big Ten on Tuesday, led by linebackers Zach Baun and Chris Orr.

Baun was named a first-team selection, while Orr was named to the second-team.

Safety Eric Burrell, defensive ends Matt Henningsen and Isaiahh Loudermilk and cornerback Faion Hicks were named honorable mention on defense.

Baun had two sacks and nine tackles in the Badgers 38-17 win at Minnesota last week. He leads Wisconsin with 18 1/2 tackles for loss and shares the team lead in sacks with Chris Orr (11 1/2).

Wisconsin’s return specialist, Aron Cruickshank was a second-team pick as a return specialist.

The league will announce the their offensive selections on Wednesday.

Ohio State’s Chase Young, who led the Big Ten in sacks with 16 1/2 was named the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year.

Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck was named the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year, selected by the Big Ten’s coaches. Ohio State’s Ryan Day was the Dave McClain Coach of the Year, picked by the media.