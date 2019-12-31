Strong second half lifts Bucks past Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t play well or shoot well in the first half and went into the locker room at halftime with a narrow three-point lead over the Chicago Bulls.

The second half was different. The Bucks busted out in the third quarter, hitting 71.4% from the field and built a 16 point lead, on the way to a

123-102 win over the Bulls at the United Center.

Khris Middleton scored a game high 25 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo returned after missing two games with back soreness to score 23 points and pull down 10 rebounds in the win.

Eric Bledsoe also returned to the Bucks lineup after missing eight games due to an avulsion fracture to his right fibula. He was on a minutes restriction and finished with 15 points in 16 minutes.

Ersan Ilyasova had 14 points and 11 rebounds, his third straight double-double and Robin Lopez added 11 points against his former team.

The Bucks improved to an NBA best 30-5 and will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.