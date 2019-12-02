Suspect hospitalized after shots fired at Waukesha South High School

Police say a student brought a gun to Waukesha South High School Monday morning, and was shot after pointing at responding offciers. Police Chief Russell Jack said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m.

He said the suspect is a 17-year-old male who was taken to the hospital, and that no one else was injured. A gun was recovered at the scene. The school resource officer is an 11 year veteran of the Waukesha Police Department.

Jack said police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the shooting. Students have been sent home.