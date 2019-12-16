Three Badgers earn All-America honors

The honors keep coming for Wisconsin Badger teammates Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Biadasz. They were named first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday.

Taylor and Biadasz were joined by teammate Zach Baun, who was a second-team selection at outside linebacker.

It’s the second straight season for Taylor on the AP first team.

Taylor finished the regular season ranked second nationally in rushing at 146.8 yards a game. He’s rushed for 21 touchdowns and added 24 receptions for 209 yards and five scores.

Taylor won the Doak Walker award last week as the nations top running back.

Biadasz won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center. He became the first ever Badger center to win that honor. Biadasz started 40 straight games, earning AP All-American for the very first time.

The second-team selection for Baun is also his first as a Badger. He recorded 12 1/2 sacks and 19 1/2 tackles for loss this season.