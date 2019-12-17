Treu changes plea in hit-and-run that killed Girl Scouts

Colton Treau, the man accused of killing three Girl Scouts and a mother in a Chippewa County hit-and-run crash, has changed his plea. Treu plead not guilty in May, but in court on Monday, the 22-year-old plead no contest to four felony counts of vehicular homicide.

Treau also plead guilty to a felony count of a hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.

According to court documents, Treu told investigators that he and the passenger in his truck were high from huffing – or inhaling chemicals – when he crashed and fled the scene in November of 2018.

Treu was found guilty of all five counts, and other charges were dismissed. A sentencing date has been set for March 10 and 11, and Treu could receive a life prison term.