Up in smoke: Fitzgerald a quick no on GOP medical marijuana bill

The latest medical marijuana proposal at the Capitol is rejected by the leader of the state Senate. Representative Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) said the bill she’s proposing with Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) calls for dispensaries to be tightly regulated by the state.

“I think it’s how it’s regulated, who’s doing the regulating,” Felzkowski said. “I think there’s a real concern that we don’t want pot shops on every corner.”

But Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald was quick to shoot the bill down on Wednesday, saying he’s personally opposed and that Senate Republicans also don’t support medical marijuana.

“I’ve had a conversation with a few, and I think some people could be supportive of it,” Felzkowski said.

Felzkowski hopes the bill at least gets a committee hearing in one or both chambers. “I knew that there’s no way that it passes this session, but we really would like a committee hearing in one or both chambers, just to get public input on it, let’s get some experts testifying on it, and let’s get this conversation started to see what maybe we can do next session.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Governor Tony Evers have both supported allowing medical marijuana..