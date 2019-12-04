Walker hopes Kleefisch will run for governor in 2022

Former Governor Scott Walker is not planning to run for governor in 2022 — but he has his preferred Republican candidate “I personally hope Rebecca Kleefisch runs for governor,” Walker said during a WisPolitics event at the Milwaukee Press Club on Tuesday. “I think she would win, and I think she would be a helluva great governor if she was elected.”

Kleefisch served as lieutenant governor with Walker, who said he won’t consider running for elective office again until after his four year commitment to lead “Young Americans For Freedom” ends in 2025. He said he’s encouraged Kleefisch to run.

Walker took a pass, when asked to critique Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ job so far. “I appreciated that Jim Doyle didn’t constantly talk about me, so I’m not constantly talking about Governor Evers.”