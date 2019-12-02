Walker says presidential impeachment inquiry is like the recall effort in Wisconsin

The longer the impeachment inquiry goes, the less public support there appears to be for removing President Trump from office.

On WKOW’s “Capital City Sunday,” former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker said the public is getting turned off by single-minded opposition to the president. He says he’s reminded of the recall effort against him.

“There’s a long list of video clips out there of Democrats in Congress who’ve talked about wanting to impeach this president since the day he was elected.”

“The left so overreacted that it turned off swing voters. It got to the point where people said ‘is this all they care about?’ And I think that you’re starting to see the same thing when it comes to impeachment.” says Walker.

Walker says the inquiries are only serving to divide the American people.

“If we want to move forward as a nation, as a country, we have to find ways to talk and communicate that isn’t just taking shots back and forth.”

On “FOX News Sunday,” Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said it’s Congress’ job to follow the facts and apply the law according to the Constitution.

Walker says lawmakers should instead pass a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.