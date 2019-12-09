Waukesha South student out of hospital and in court

An 18 year-old Waukesha South High School student faces multiple charges in last week’s gun incident at the school. Tyrone Smith made his initial court appearance on Monday, shortly after he was medically cleared and released from a hospital for gunshot wounds he received after allegedly brandishing a pellet gun in the school.

A the criminal complaint says Smith denied bringing guns to school prior to last Monday, and that ” he was tired of being picked on by other students.” Smith said “he thought other kids would hear about this and be scared,” and that he was sorry and knew it was wrong, according to FOX 6 News. He’s due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

The 16-year-old accused of attacking Oshkosh West High School’s resource officer with a knife will remain jailed until further notice. A judge on Friday ordered the young man held without bail until he can make an appearance in court. The sheriff in Oshkosh is asking that no one name the teen. In fact, prosecutors are holding back some court documents to keep his name and details of the attack out of the news.