We Energies opens first small scale solar plant in New Berlin

We Energies is partnering with local schools and municipalities to help bring solar power projects online.

The project is called Solar Now, and Spokesman Brendan Conway says the projects are using existing properties to host arrays.

“We install solar panels on their properties, so often times roofs or other land they’re not using, we pay them some money to lease that land, and then all of that clean renewable energy goes into our grid and is used by all of our customers.”

Conway says the first two megawatts of solar panels are now online.

“We have partnered with the New Berlin School District to put solar panels on four of their locations: three school buildings and some empty space at one of their schools.” That’s enough power to run 400 homes.

Conway says they’re working out similar plans with the city of Racine, UW Parkside, and locations in Washington County.