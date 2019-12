The UW-Whitewater Warhawks scored 31-straight first half points and knocked off Wartburg (Iowa) 41-28 in the NCAA Division III playoffs at Perkins Stadium on Saturday.

The Warhawks improved to 11-1 and advanced to the national quarterfinals for the 13th time in 15 years. The Warhawks will face top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) on Saturday.

The two teams met in last seasons national semifinal with Mary Hardin-Baylor pulling out a 31-14 win in Belton, Texas.