Wisconsin’s chief warden retires after 30 years on the job

Wisconsin’s Chief Warden is stepping down.

Todd Schaller spent more than 30 years in public service with the state, and says working as a warden was his dream. “I wanted to work with the Department of Natural Resources all my life, and I was fortunate to live that and carry it out with a great group of people within the department and also outside the department.”

Schaller says the worlds of hunting and fishing have changed dramatically over the years, and that it’s important to remember that they still remain integral to the nature of Wisconsin’s DNA. He’s also not sure what retirement will hold for him.

“Gonna explore what that means, and I guess adjust as I learn over the next several months.”

DNR Secretary-designee Preston Cole has named Captain Casey Krueger as Schaller’s replacement.

“He will step in without a hiccough or pause and move the agency and the Bureau of Law Enforcement forward,” says Schaller.

Kreuger has been with the wardens for 22 years and currently heads up the wardens in Southern Wisconsin.